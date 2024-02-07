Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,088 shares of company stock worth $373,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 546,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $11,476,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

