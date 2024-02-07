ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.