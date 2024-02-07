ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:CEFD opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
