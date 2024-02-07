ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,611 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

