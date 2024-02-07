Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVR, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $132.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $467.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $137.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $156.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $531.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,332.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6,914.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,362.80. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,988.99 and a 52 week high of $7,423.73.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

