Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,931,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

