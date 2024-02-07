ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $78.24

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.24, but opened at $57.30. ePlus shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 83,800 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ePlus by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $17,087,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ePlus by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

