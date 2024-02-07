Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

