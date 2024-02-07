Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

