Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Position Reduced by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for about 3.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.16% of Enovix worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enovix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,207. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

