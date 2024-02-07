Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Energizer stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 42,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,270. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

