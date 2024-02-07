Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.12

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $279,930.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00021692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,448,045 coins and its circulating supply is 73,448,163 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

