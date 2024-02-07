Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. 6,119,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,475. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

