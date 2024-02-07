Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $810.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $680.00 to $810.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.29.

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $729.01. 4,527,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.08. The company has a market cap of $692.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

