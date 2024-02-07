Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $498.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,884. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $502.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

