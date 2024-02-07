Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $135.26 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.