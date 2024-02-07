eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain Trading Up 0.3 %

EGAN stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 1,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

