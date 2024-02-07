Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.92.

In other news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $145,528. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

