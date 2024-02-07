Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +1 to +3% yr/yr or $2.274 billion to $2.319 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
NYSE EPC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.