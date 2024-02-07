Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +1 to +3% yr/yr or $2.274 billion to $2.319 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.