Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Financial Comparison

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 1.36 -$43.89 million N/A N/A Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.66 -$329.90 million ($6.08) -4.41

Ebang International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ebang International has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 1 7 6 0 2.36

Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed -87.35% -19.35% -4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebang International beats Wolfspeed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

