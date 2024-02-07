E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 41,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 274,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 123,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.