e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.870 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of ELF stock traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $167.93. 2,263,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,900. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

