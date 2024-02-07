Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

