Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.
In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
