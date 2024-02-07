Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.