DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

