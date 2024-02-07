DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.