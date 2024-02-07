DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $65,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

