Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. 3,825,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,059. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

