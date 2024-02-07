Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.57. 4,942,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

