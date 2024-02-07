Doheny Asset Management CA Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $208.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

