Doheny Asset Management CA Buys Shares of 945 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

ETN traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. 697,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,229. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $274.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.