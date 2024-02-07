Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Diodes updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 157,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,638. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

