Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 260,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,637. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.