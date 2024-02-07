DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom Stock Up 3.0 %

DXCM opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 25.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

