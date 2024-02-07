Decentralized Social Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.20 or 0.00083461 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $381.31 million and $2.45 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

