Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 4.8%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.02. 453,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 951,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 150,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% during the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 483,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

