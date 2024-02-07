DA Davidson Weighs in on LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million.

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

