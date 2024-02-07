DA Davidson Comments on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

