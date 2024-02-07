D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5 %

DHI stock opened at $143.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

