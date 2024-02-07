D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,921 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 1,057,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,677. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

