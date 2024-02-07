Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.18

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $32.23. Criteo shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 135,387 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Criteo Trading Up 16.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.35 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

