Cosner Financial Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. 76,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

