Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

GLW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 1,505,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

