Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.55. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.45.

TSE IAG opened at C$91.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.26. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

