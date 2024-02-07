Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 6 16 0 2.73 Dynatrace 0 2 17 0 2.89

Earnings & Valuation

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $167.09, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $59.55, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 5.30 -$1.12 billion ($8.95) -18.62 Dynatrace $1.16 billion 15.14 $107.96 million $0.57 104.51

Dynatrace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -27.83% 3.32% 1.88% Dynatrace 13.06% 12.03% 7.40%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.