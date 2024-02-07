Conflux Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $848.66 million and $59.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,378.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00158129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.00547487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00301573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00165892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,324,914 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,337,650 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,968,195,523.2 with 3,743,195,510.49 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21322464 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $43,579,906.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

