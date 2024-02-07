Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of COLB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,615.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,984.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $100,615.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,984.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

