Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.40

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 256594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

