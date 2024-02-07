Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.73, but opened at $75.64. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 955,543 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.