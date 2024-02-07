Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.73, but opened at $75.64. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 955,543 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

