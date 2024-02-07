Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $157,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NYSE CCEP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
